Man Utd enter race to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean



According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United have added Fiorentina striker Moise Kean to their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are planning to strengthen their centre-forward department ahead of next season and have been linked with plenty of names over the past couple of months.

As per Foot Mercato, Kean has now been added to the club’s summer transfer shortlist that includes the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap.

Kean, who has a £42.5 million release clause in his contract, would be interested in returning to the Premier League with United.

Surprise target

Kean was previously contracted to Everton where he barely made an impact. The Italian striker spent 3 seasons with the Merseyside outfit, scoring 4 goals from 39 appearances.

The Italian rejoined Juventus in the summer of 2021. He managed only 14 goals from 103 appearances before moving to Fiorentina last summer. The decision has proved worthwhile.

The 25-year-old has started living up to his early potential with 23 goals from 41 games this campaign. Despite this, we would be amazed if United go forward and pursue his services this summer.

The former Juventus graduate has been effective leading the line at La Viola, but he has been guilty of missing 27 big chances in all competitions which is quite a staggering number.

Kean previously looked out of depth in the Premier League and struggled to cope with the higher intensity and physicality. He could face a similar concern if he were to return to England.

United already have Joshua Zirkzee, who has taken time to adapt after arriving from Bologna. The Dutchman showed improvement earlier this year before picking up a hamstring injury.

Hence, the Red Devils should avoid looking into a deal for Kean. If they were to miss out on Gyokeres, Osimhen and Delap, they should look at someone like Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta has been one of the in-form strikers in the English top-flight with 30 goals since last season and would provide an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee for the Red Devils.