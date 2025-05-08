Liverpool want Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong to replace departing Trent Alexander-Arnold, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following intense speculation about the 26-year-old’s future over the last few months, the defender has recently announced that he is set to leave for free at the end of this season.

He has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions over the years since making his debut for his boyhood club back in 2016.

Real Madrid are reportedly going to hire him as a free agent and are in talks with the Reds to secure his service before the Club World Cup, which will commence next month.

Now, Fichajes claim that following Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave, Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the Englishman and have identified Frimpong as an ‘ideal’ option.

The Merseyside club are already preparing to submit a formal proposal worth around £34m to hire him, with his current contract set to run until 2028.

Frimpong to Liverpool

The Dutchman has enjoyed a successful time with Leverkusen in recent years, winning the Bundesliga title, German Super Cup, and DFB Pokal.

This season, he has helped his side finish second in the Bundesliga and has made 13 goal contributions in all competitions. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has secured his place in the Netherlands national team.

Frimpong has been playing as a RWB under Xabi Alonso at BayArena and has mainly played as a right winger under Ronald Koeman for the Netherlands.

He doesn’t have much experience playing as a right-back in the back four. So, there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Liverpool to bolster the right side of the defence.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League, Liverpool will face off against Arsenal next weekend. The Reds have already won the title, so they don’t have much at stake in these remaining games this season other than pride.