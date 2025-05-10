Arsenal open talks to sign Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap

Arsenal have initiated talks over a summer swoop for Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

Delap’s future has been one of the hottest topics this summer following his performances for the recently relegated Ipswich side. Aside from his goalscoring attributes, where he has netted 12 goals for the Tractor Boys this season, his overall abilities, which include his physicality, aerial dominance, speed and link-up play, have attracted the interest of several clubs, with Arsenal keen on signing him.

As per Tuttojuve, Arsenal have joined a host of several clubs in the Premier League and abroad to indicate interest in signing the England U21 international.

Following Ipswich’s relegation to the EFL Championship, the report adds that Delap is ‘seriously considering’ a move away from Suffolk, with the Gunners keen on bringing him to North London in the summer.

The Gunners are now looking to trump Italian side Juventus to his signature after opening talks with the player’s camp over the possibility of a summer swoop to the club next season, as per the report.

Although the 22-year-old still has four years remaining on his deal at Portman Road, several reports suggest he’s almost sure to leave this summer — with Ipswich likely to demand a fee exceeding his €35m (£29m) Transfermarkt valuation.

‘Top striker’

A move for a new centre-forward is high on Arsenal’s transfer agenda for the summer transfer window.

Their recent results, particularly in the Champions League, where they were recently eliminated in the semi-finals, highlight their need for a box presence, which has been lacking this season.

Several names have been rumoured to be linked with the club, and it is understood that the club will undergo due process to select the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

A standout trait of Arteta’s side this season has been their heightened physicality — an area where Delap excels, having caused problems for Premier League defences throughout the campaign. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou even labelled him a ‘top striker’ after their 4–1 victory in February.

Delap’s ability to drop deep, press high, link up with teammates and run in behind balls makes him a perfect fit to lead Arteta’s frontline as they look to compete for major honours next season.