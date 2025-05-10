Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign Stuttgart’s Stiller

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The Reds have been looking to strengthen the midfield department since last summer. They initially tried to purchase Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but he rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club.

Despite failing to secure his service, Liverpool decided not to go for anyone else to bolster the engine room ahead of this term. Still, they have managed to win the Premier League title this season.

It has recently been reported that the Merseyside club are planning to finally sign a new midfielder this summer and have registered their interest in Stiller. They are even ready to make a strong push to seal the deal.

However, Falk now claims that Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race to sign the German and could make a concrete approach during the off-season.

The 24-year-old has a contract until 2028 with the Bundesliga side and has a £31m release clause, which can be triggered next year.

Battle

The journalist says Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also plotting a swoop for him, but the Blaugrana can’t afford to get the deal done, while the Bavarian club are hesitant to spend money on him, having allowed him to leave for free previously. So, the Premier League is seemingly the most likely destination for Stiller.

Arsenal want a new midfielder as Jorginho is set to leave for free at the end of this season. Thomas Partey’s current contract will also expire this summer, but Mikel Arteta has decided to keep him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Stiller is a technically gifted player and likes to be deployed in the deep-lying playmaker position. He has the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s possession-based system.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after being knocked out of the Champions League, the Emirates club will face off against Premier League champions Liverpool this weekend.