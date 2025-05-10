Liverpool ‘well informed’ on conditions to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are ‘well informed’ on the conditions to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After over a decade and over 350 appearances at the club, Alexander-Arnold announced his departure at the end of the season to experience a ‘new challenge.’ The Merseyside club are now working to find possible replacements for the Englishman, and Frimpong has been eyed as one of the options for bolstering the right-back position in the summer.

According to Romano, Liverpool are ‘well informed’ of Frimpong’s situation with Leverkusen and the conditions to sign him this summer, as they look to bring in a top class right-back.

Although the 24-year-old still has three years left in his contract at BayArena, it appears he is open to a departure in the summer, as Romano claims that the Dutch full-back will be ‘keen on a move’ to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have now explored ways to seal the deal, including paying his €35/40m (£29-33m) release clause in instalments, according to the report.

Frimpong to Liverpool

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” Alexander-Arnold announced on his social media handles last Monday.

Since debuting in 2016, the Liverpool-born fullback has racked up 352 appearances, netted 23 goals, and supplied 86 assists, playing a key role in securing nine major trophies for the club. He was instrumental in this season’s title triumph under Arne Slot, as well as the 2019-20 Premier League success led by Jurgen Klopp. His silverware collection also features the 2018-19 Champions League, the 2022 FA Cup, and a pair of League Cups.

Replacing such a decorated and consistent figure is no easy task—but judging by Frimpong’s form at Leverkusen, Liverpool appear to be making a smart call.

After racking up an impressive 26 goal contributions last season, the Netherlands international has seen a dip to 16 this term—largely due to Leverkusen’s overall decline in form.

Still, those numbers remain exceptional for a full-back and suggest he could match Alexander-Arnold’s attacking influence if a summer move to Anfield materialises.