Man Utd want to hijack Tottenham’s deal to sign Angel Gomes

Manchester United are reportedly planning to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 24-year-old struggled to find regular game time at Old Trafford. So, he decided to leave for free and join Les Dogues to play regularly and develop his career.

The Englishman has showcased glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 in recent years and was even called up by interim manager Lee Carsley in the England squad last year.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as his existing deal with the French side will expire at the end of this season.

Caught Offside state that Gomes could leave for free and return to the Premier League this summer. Tottenham are currently leading the race to secure his service after pushing hard in recent times. However, Man Utd could hijack the Lilywhites’ move as they are interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford.

Apart from United and Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Everton are also plotting a swoop for him, but they haven’t made any contact over this deal yet. Furthermore, Napoli, Juventus, and Olympique de Marseille are also in this race. So, Gomes isn’t short of potential suitors.

Man Utd are seemingly planning to freshen up their ageing midfield department. Christian Eriksen is set to leave for free, while Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Brazilian displayed disappointing performances since the start of last campaign, but has been better recently and has helped Ruben Amorim’s side reach the final of the Europa League.

On the other hand, Tottenham are always in search of talented young players and have now identified Gomes as a serious option to strengthen the engine room.

The 24-year-old is a technically gifted player who efficiently makes plays from deep. However, at just 5 feet 6 inches tall, the question remains whether he has the physicality to thrive in an intense league like the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see where Gomes ends up if he eventually leaves Stade Pierre Mauroy ahead of next season.