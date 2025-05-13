Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the undisputed starter for the Reds in the right-back position over the years. He has helped his boyhood club win two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, his time at Anfield has come to an end as he is close to joining Real Madrid as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

The Merseysiders aren’t happy with the 26-year-old’s decision, and they made their feelings clear by booing him in the last Premier League game against Arsenal.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg says that Liverpool are ‘seriously pursuing’ Frimpong as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold and have already held ‘advanced talks’ over this deal.

Frimpong to Liverpool

The Dutchman is planning to leave BayArena this summer, and Liverpool have identified him as a top target after a detailed analysis. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2028 with the German side and has a release clause worth around £29m-£34m with Leverkusen ready to cash-in on him.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place. Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options for Liverpool to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Frimpong is planning to move this summer. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen in the summer thanks to a release clause set at around €35–40m.”

Frimpong enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 24 goal contributions in all competitions. He has even helped his side win the German Bundesliga title, Super Cup, and DFB Pokal under Xabi Alonso’s guidance.

The Dutchman hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form this campaign, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in all competitions.

Frimpong has mostly played as a RWB under Alonso in recent times and is also comfortable on the right flank. He is usually deployed on the right side of the attack by Ronald Koeman in the Netherlands national team.

The former Manchester City man doesn’t have much experience playing in the right-back position so it is going to be interesting to see whether he can play in this position should he eventually move to Anfield this summer.