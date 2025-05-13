Man Utd hold talks to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United have reportedly ‘held talks’ over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per talkSPORT.

Following a string of poor results under Erik ten Hag’s guidance at the beginning of this season, the Red Devils decided to part ways with him, and Ruben Amorim was appointed as the new head coach to turn the situation around.

However, the Portuguese boss hasn’t been able to take the club forward, and United are currently languishing 16th in the Premier League table with 39 points from 36 games.

Thankfully, Amorim has managed to guide his team to reach the final of the Europa League. If they win this competition, they will qualify for the Champions League next season.

Now, talkSPORT state that despite the poor performances under Amorim, Man Utd have no intention of dismissing the former Sporting boss, even if they fail to win the Europa League.

Semenyo to Man Utd

The Red Devils hierarchy are planning to turn the situation around with Amorim at the helm and are willing to hand him the necessary tools to implement his style of football.

Man Utd want to bolster the attack and have advanced in a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Moreover, they also want Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, and are growing in confidence to hire him.

Additionally, the report say that the Old Trafford club are interested in Semenyo and have already held talks with him to persuade him to join during the off-season.

Amorim allowed Antony and Marcus Rashford to leave on a loan deal in the winter window without signing any new forwards. The duo are expected to be sold permanently this summer, and the United boss is seemingly planning to replace them with two new wide forwards.

Semenyo is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Cherries will demand a big fee to let him leave.

He is comfortable with both feet and can be deployed on either flank. He is quick, strong, and works extremely hard without possession.

The 25-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.