Manchester United in ‘pole position’ to secure transfer for Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are set to have the worst Premier League finish in their history but could yet make the Champions League next season if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final next week. It is vital from a financial as well as sporting perspective that they make the top continental competition as it would equip the club in landing their chief targets this summer.

Ruben Amorim is expected to prioritise on signing a forward, especially as the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford may be sold permanently in the summer. According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have already made good progress in that regard by emerging in ‘pole position’ to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the transfer window for £70 million.

Semenyo has been one of several standout players from the Bournemouth team this season. The 25-year-old has scored 11 times and assisted seven goals in all competitions this season, with his versatility proving to be a major asset for Andoni Iraola. Man United would benefit from that kind of a profile given that their finances might not permit them to make too many purchases.

Semenyo an ideal option for United

If Manchester United are able to secure a deal for Antoine Semenyo in the summer, they would have gotten their hands on one of the Premier League’s most productive players from this season. The Ghanaian international can play on either flank as well as down the middle, works hard in pressing without the ball, dribbles superbly and is also a threat off set pieces.

Bournemouth’s asking price of £70 million, however, might be a bit too steep for the forward from United’s point of view, although with the kind of season the Cherries as well as the player have had, it is understandable to see why they may want to charge a premium, especially if their chief attacker could leave to a Premier League opponent.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils see Semenyo as one of their priorities for the transfer window or will seek better priced options before taking a call.