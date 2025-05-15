Liverpool closing in on Jeremie Frimpong with deal in its ‘final stages’

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season with Real Madrid widely expected to be his next destination. The Reds are set to lose one of their finest academy produces from recent times without any yield in transfer fees, though it is vital they sign a capable enough replacement for him soon.

Caught Offside (h/t 90min) has reported that Liverpool are wrapping up a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. A transfer for the Dutch international estimated to be worth £34 million is said to be in its ‘final stages’, so Arne Slot will very likely have his compatriot at his disposal in time for pre-season preparations.

Frimpong has been one of Bayer’s most crucial players in the last few years at right wing back. This time around, he has scored five goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, thereby earning interest from several European clubs. Liverpool are imminently set to win the race for him and in doing so, sign a long-term replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong the ideal TAA replacement

Jeremie Frimpong is the best possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool. The 24-year-old is two years younger than the outgoing Reds star while having superb offensive play, which has given the departing Englishman his distinction in the modernising game. Frimpong, however, will need to pull his socks up defensively but Arne Slot’s system might help his cause.

At Liverpool, he would be playing as a specialist defender as opposed to being a wing back, so he will have enough reason to work on his defensive game. Frimpong is a hard working, fast player and can read the game well, thus signifying that Slot will not be too bothered about him fitting into his backline with relative ease.

The details about how much Frimpong will be paid at Liverpool as well as the length of his initial contract are yet to be known but in the Bayer Leverkusen star, the club has signed a terrific long-term replacement for Alexander-Arnold.