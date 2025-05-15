Man Utd open talks to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

After moving to Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana back in 2022, the Brazilian has established himself as an integral part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven in recent years.

He guided his team to finish in the top four in Serie A last term and helped them win the Europa League. This season, the 25-year-old has propelled La Dea to finish in the top three, and they are set to play Champions League football once again next term.

Now, Tutto Atalanta state that, following Manuel Ugarte’s inconsistent performances this season, Man Utd are willing to sign a new midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have identified Ederson as a key option and are ‘looking insistently’ to purchase him. United hold a long-term interest in the player as they attempted to hire him last summer and even submitted a £42m bid to get the deal done. But La Dea rejected it, so United need to spend more than that for him with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Ruben Amorim’s side have already started holding talks with Atalanta, and they always play hardball to sell their star man. So, they are expected to do the same this time around as well.

Ederson to Man Utd

Man Utd have been on a downward spiral in recent years, as after finishing eighth in the Premier League last campaign, they are currently 16th in the table with 39 points from 36 games.

It was the worst campaign in the Premier League for United last season, and they are set to break the unwanted record this term. Amorim has revealed that he is embarrassed to be associated with this record and wants to make wholesale changes this summer to turn the situation around.

The Portuguese boss is seeking a new No.10 and striker and is also planning to hire a new midfielder. Ederson is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities for Atalanta in recent years.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.