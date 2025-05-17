‘Genuine contenders’ – Arsenal plot move to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, according to TalkSPORT.

Transfer activity is picking up pace ahead of the summer window, and Arsenal are very much in the mix — targeting reinforcements across various positions. Reports suggest the club have reached an agreement to bring Martin Zubimendi to the Emirates at the end of the season, with more signings expected in the coming months.

One area the club is particularly concerned about reinforcing is the attack, as TalkSPORT reports that the Gunners are exploring the market for a winger to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline next season.

It appears that Madrid’s Rodrygo have been earmarked as a potential option, with TalkSPORT claiming that Arsenal are ‘genuine contenders’ in the race to sign the Brazilian forward this summer.

The 24-year-old has played second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup. Hence, a departure this summer could be on the cards, with a move to Arsenal now a ‘possibility’, according to the report.

Rodrygo will undoubtedly be on the radar of several clubs when the summer transfer window opens, so Arsenal must be swift in making a deal for the winger, who Transfermarkt values at €100m (£83m).

Arsenal are ‘genuine contenders’ to sign Rodrygo

It’s hard to pinpoint the perfect adjective to describe Arsenal’s season.

On the upside, they enjoyed an historic Champions League run — highlighted by their memorable quarter-final triumph over reigning champions Real Madrid.

Although the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the last-4 was a tough blow for the Gunners faithful, their overall performance in the competition stands as their finest in over a decade.

In the Premier League, hopes were high at the start of the season for a long-awaited title after finishing second to City in the previous two campaigns. However, that hasn’t materialised — and they’re now on course for another second-place finish, provided they avoid defeat in their final two games.

A bold transfer window will be crucial to mounting a more substantial challenge next season, and Arsenal are already showing intent by having strong links to several talented players.

With Zubimendi potentially already on his way, adding Rodrygo would further strengthen the Gunners’ squad — giving them a serious boost in their bid for the title next season.