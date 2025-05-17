Liverpool hold talks to beat rivals in race to sign Kerkez

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per Caught Offside.

Following Andoni Iraola’s arrival as the manager at Vitality Stadium, the Cherries have been one of the most eye-catching football sides in the Premier League.

After finishing mid-table last term, they have been chasing European football this campaign. As a result, several of their key players, as well as their manager, have attracted the attention of big clubs.

After joining Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, Dean Huijsen has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League this term and has earned a move to Real Madrid.

Moreover, Antoine Semenyo and Kerkez have been linked with a move away, while Tottenham Hotspur signed Dominic Solanke ahead of this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have identified the Hungarian as the ‘top target’ to replace ageing Andrew Robertson and are ready to let Kostas Tsimikas leave to make room for him.

Kerkez to Liverpool

Kerkez has also attracted Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid’s attention, but the Reds have already held talks to beat the competition in this race.

Having signed for Bournemouth ahead of last season, he still has three years left on his current contract. So, Iraola’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want at least £45m.

The 21-year-old is a dynamic, energetic, hard-working left-back. He is quick, strong, and efficient in defensive contributions. In 36 Premier League appearances, he has scored twice and registered five assists this season. Moreover, he has helped his side keep eight clean sheets. Kerkez has similar traits to young Robertson, so he could be an ideal option to replace the Scotsman.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of Liverpool’s success over the years, but has shown signs of decline this season. Still, he has managed to help his team win the Premier League title.

Tsimikas has been his deputy but never managed to push for the first team spot. Therefore, signing a younger left-sided defender would be the right decision.

Meanwhile, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave for free, Liverpool are already closing in on a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong to replace him.