Arsenal pondering over summer transfer for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman

Arsenal are interested in signing a left winger this summer with neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard playing consistently in the ongoing season. There is a visible room for upgrade on the flank and Mikel Arteta is expected to make a vital addition to his squad once a striker’s capture has been confirmed.

Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. He has 20 goals and seven assists to his name this season and is expected to leave the Serie A outfit for a new challenge prior to the next campaign. The 27-year-old has two more years left on his contract in Bergamo but could be allowed to depart for £50 million.

Lookman a significant upgrade over current options

If Arsenal can sign Ademola Lookman for £50 million, Mikel Arteta would be extremely happy about the kind of player who will join his squad. The Nigerian international is one of Serie A’s most exciting wingers capable of scoring goals, creating chances and unsettling defences with his quick feet as well as exciting dribbling.

Besides being a solid left winger, Lookman can also play as an attacking midfielder or a striker, so the Gunners can be confident that he can add utility to their team in more than one area. That said, the forward’s fitness record also provides for good reading and unlike a few Arsenal players who have been on and off the treatment table, Lookman has stayed fit for much of the campaign.

Prior to signing Lookman, however, Arsenal are likely to want to secure their purchase of a striker. Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium since Andrea Berta was appointed by the Gunners and a transfer for the Swedish ace could culminate once the season comes to a close.