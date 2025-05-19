Man Utd lining up move for Franco Mastantuono



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in signing River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The 17-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in Argentina. He has been brilliant for River this season, registering 6 goals and 4 assists from 17 appearances in all competitions.

His progress has grabbed attention of elite European clubs, and Caught Offside claim that Man United are one of his admirers alongside Manchester City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Manager Ruben Amorim is said to be ‘pushing’ for the youngster’s transfer. The Portuguese believes the wonderkid can be a key part of his plans and has urged the hierarchy to make a competitive offer.

Mastantuono has a release clause worth £38 million in his contract, but River’s management are planning to raise the price tag by possibly handing a new long-term contract to the teenager.

Big talent

At just 17, Mastantuono has made a big impression at River. The youngster recently scored with a sublime freekick in a heated Clasico against arch-rivals Boca Juniors. Aside from his 10 goal contributions, he has completed a stunning 3.3 dribbles per game while winning more than 6 duels.

The teenager, who can play as a right winger or in the no.10 role, has also impressed with his tireless work rate and high pressing in the final 3rd. He has all the traits to succeed under Amorim’s playing style, but the big question mark is whether United can prise him away ahead of other suitors.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid can provide Champions League football to the youngster. United could do so too if they were to win the Europa League by beating Tottenham Hotspur this week. Without European football next season, they could face a stiff challenge to persuade the emerging talent.

The price tag could be another stumbling block. United may have to pay the player’s release clause in full to secure a transfer. River are aware of Mastantuono’s immense potential and are unwilling to negotiate a lower package to part ways with his services this summer. United can make a huge statement by landing the Argentine wonderkid ahead of other elite European clubs.