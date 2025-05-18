Chelsea ‘preparing’ £59 million bid to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday evening in the FA Cup final, courtesy of Eberechi Eze’s first half goal. It was the first time the Eagles won a major trophy with arguably their best player this season delivering the goods yet again. And while Oliver Glasner’s side is on cloud nine for now, they could be saying their farewells to a key player soon.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are interested in signing Eze this summer and are ‘preparing’ an offer worth £59 million for the 26-year-old. The source adds that the forward is open to departing Selhurst Park in the transfer window. Interest from Chelsea in him is far from surprising after Eze’s stunning campaign with 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Chelsea and Eze would be a solid partnership

Eberechi Eze would be a brilliant buy for Chelsea. Though he has mainly played as an attacking midfielder, he can play down the left flank. And as with Michael Olise, who left for Bayern Munich last year, it might only require Eze a move to a bigger club to elevate his game to the next level as he enters the best years of his career.

As opposed to some of the other players they are interested in, Chelsea would benefit from Eze’s experience in the Premier League. He has been one of the division’s most exciting wingers for the last couple of seasons and would be worth the price tag, especially if he can better the numbers he has produced in the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, he might not be the only player from Crystal Palace that Chelsea acquire in the summer as the Blues have also shown an interest in signing Marc Guehi. It remains to be seen when they look to wrap up deals for both players as Enzo Maresca might like to upgrade his squad in time for the Club World Cup next month.