Arsenal leading race to sign Gyokeres with contract offered



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their striking department ahead of next season, and Gyokeres has been identified as a top target. Arsenal’s technical team believe his physical strength, speed and finishing ability can have a significant impact.

Arsenal have already submitted a long-term contract offer worth £9-10 million per year and are hoping to finalise his transfer for between £55-59 million. They are leading the race but could face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Elite striker

Arsenal have fallen well short in the Premier League title race this campaign. The lack of a genuine goalscorer has cost them. Havertz is the leading scorer in the league with just 9 goals. The Gunners need a huge upgrade and Gyokeres could be the answer.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form for Sporting Lisbon since arriving from Coventry City in the summer of 2023. He accumulated a stunning tally of 43 goals and 15 assists from 50 appearances for the Portuguese giants last campaign.

He has stepped up with 53 goals and 13 assists from 51 appearances this term. Gyokeres has shown that last season was not a fluke and he should be considered as one of the most fearsome strikers in world football on current form and ability.

Aside from his goal involvements, Gyokeres provides much more with his good mobility, link-up play and terrific work rate. The Gunners are favourites to land him but they can’t take things for granted with the ever-increasing transfer interest.

Chelsea and United are also keen on securing his services and could become serious contenders if they qualify for the Champions League. The Blues need a top-five league finish to do so while United have to win the Europa League final.

Gyokeres’ career was transformed by United manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon. A reunion could be on with Champions League football. Hence, Arsenal must explore an early transfer deal to avoid missing out on his signature.