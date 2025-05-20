Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd hold fresh talks to sign Ipswich Town star Delap
Manchester United have reportedly held fresh talks over a deal to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per The Athletic.
Rasmus Hojlund is the first-choice centre-forward option for the Red Devils, but the Dane has endured a dire campaign this season. After moving to Old Trafford from Atalanta for a big fee ahead of last season, he showcased glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign in the Premier League.
However, the forward has regressed this campaign, scoring only four goals in 31 league appearances. Joshua Zirkzee was hired last summer to support the former Atalanta man.
The Dutchman has showcased his technical qualities at times, but hasn’t been able to address United’s goal-scoring problems. Therefore, Ruben Amorim wants to purchase a new striker during the off-season.
The Athletic say that Man Utd have identified Delap as the primary target to reinforce the frontline, and the player has traveled to Old Trafford to hold face-to-face talks with United’s hierarchy over this deal. Ipswich have given the youngster permission to make the journey.
Delap to Man Utd
The forward reportedly has a £40m release clause in his current contract, but following The Tractor Boys’ relegation, his release clause has been reduced to £30m.
The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention, having displayed promising performances in the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists. He has even managed to do that in a struggling team.
Delap is a talented player and could become a top-class striker in the future. However, he is still very young and needs time to develop his career, therefore, he might not be able to help Man Utd achieve their lofty ambitions straightaway should he join this summer.
Therefore, Amorim’s side would be better off going for a more experienced striker. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.
Meanwhile, following a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League, Man Utd will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final at San Mames Stadium on Wednesday night.
