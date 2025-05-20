Man Utd ‘showing interest’ in signing Emiliano Martínez

Manchester United are reportedly ‘showing interest’ in signing Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez, as per talkSPORT.

After struggling to find regular game time at Arsenal, the Argentinian decided to leave back in 2020 to play regularly and develop his career, and the Villans decided to hire him.

Before leaving the Emirates Stadium, the 32-year-old helped the Gunners win the FA Cup. Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side have gone trophyless over the next five years.

Upon moving to Villa Park, Martínez has enjoyed a stellar time over the years. He helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the Premier League last campaign and has been guiding them to replicate the same this term.

The South American played a key role in Aston Villa’s run to reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League before losing to Paris Saint-Germain, who have reached the final.

Martínez has also showcased his qualities on the international stage, winning two Copa America trophies and a World Cup title.

Martínez to Man Utd

Now, talkSPORT state that Martínez is set to leave Aston Villa to take a new challenge in his career, and Unai Emery’s side are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £40m with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The goalkeeper has received a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia, but the player prefers to remain in Europe, and Man Utd are interested in signing him. However, the Red Devils will have to raise funds by selling Andre Onana to get the deal done, and they aren’t prioritising strengthening this area this summer.

Atletico Madrid are also in this race as Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of his compatriot. Therefore, purchasing Martínez won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club.

Onana has showcased inconsistent performances since moving to Old Trafford ahead of last season, and if he can’t overcome his tendency to make poor errors, signing a new goalkeeper would be the right decision.

Martínez, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is an experienced player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level. Therefore, he might be an upgrade to the Cameroonian should United eventually opt to secure his service this summer.