Arsenal keen on signing Rafael Leao if Gabriel Martinelli leaves the club

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both been linked with leaving Arsenal in recent times. While the Brazilian has not been concretely linked with a transfer to any particular club, his 30-year-old teammate has had interest from Saudi Arabia. With that in mind, Mikel Arteta’s employers have been linked with acquiring a new right winger.

Football Insider has reported that Arsenal could attempt Rafael Leao’s signing from AC Milan, especially if Martinelli leaves. The Rossoneri have missed out on a place in Europe next season and are thought to be open to selling their prized asset in the summer. It is speculated that a £66 million transfer fee could be enough in wooing the Serie A giants to get rid of the Portuguese.

Leao has had his fair share of criticism this season but has been brilliant in the final third nevertheless with 12 goals and 13 assists to his name in all competitions. He has been rated as one of the world’s best left wingers in recent times and after a few successful years in Italy, it might only be a matter of time before he moves to the Premier League.

Leao a solid signing for Arsenal

Arsenal will be significantly bolstered by Rafael Leao’s purchase from AC Milan. Admittedly, there have been arguments about how much he can perform in a physical and quick competition like the Premier League although to his credit, the 25-year-old has done well in the big games in the Serie A and the Champions League, at times single-handedly deciding the course of matches.

Mikel Arteta’s possession-based system could do Leao a world of good as it would help the player express himself on the ball without worrying about defending deep, a key attribute of AC Milan’s tactical foundation. In addition, he would also have the license to get into the box to deliver the goods with such kind of flexibility having eluded him at Milan, especially this season.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to shell out £66 million for Leao, however, and where exactly he ranks in their list of priorities. The Gunners have recently made moves in the direction of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes and it would be far from a surprise if they make the two-time Champions League winner their priority for the summer over the AC Milan superstar.