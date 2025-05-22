Chelsea and Manchester United in battle to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel

Chelsea and Manchester United have been left unimpressed by Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana, respectively, this season, and are set to turn to the transfer market for a new goalkeeper. According to German outlet BILD, the Premier League duo are interested in Borussia Dortmund star Gregor Kobel.

The 27-year-old has been a key part of the Bundesliga side’s squad in the last few years, especially proving pivotal in their run to the Champions League final in 2024. This time out, he was particularly in great form for the second half of the campaign as Dortmund embarked on an inspiring run to eventually seal a berth in the next edition of the European Cup.

Borussia Dortmund acknowledge that Kobel might find interest from England hard to turn down and have slapped him with a £59 million price tag, the source has added. Chelsea and Man United are likely to continue to pursue the Swiss international in spite of his high asking price considering that they are both desperate for new additions in between the sticks.

Chelsea might win race for Kobel

Should Borussia Dortmund remain hellbent on their demands for Gregor Kobel, Chelsea are likely to win the race for him over Manchester United. While the Red Devils are likely to have a fairly decent budget for the summer, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to spend in excess of £50 million for a goalkeeper unless they can offload Andre Onana for a decent amount.

On the other hand, the Londoners are likely to have a lot more financial room to play around with in the transfer window, as they have had in recent times. Therefore, unless Man United can entice Borussia Dortmund into a swap deal including one of the several players they deem deadweight, Kobel is likely to be Chelsea-bound in the summer.

He would be a brilliant buy for the Blues. His 6 foot 4 inch frame helps the goalkeeper cover a majority of the goal very comfortably, whereas his distribution from the back is impressive as well. Admittedly, he might be a bit too pricey for a shot-stopper but considering that he can be a good medium-term option, Chelsea might as well make a reasonable investment.