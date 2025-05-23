Arsenal boss has held direct talks with Nico Williams



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have an advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams due to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their forward department in the upcoming transfer window and a versatile attacker could be one of the main priorities for Arteta. Williams has been linked with the club for some time and Caught Offside claim that Arsenal have the edge over Chelsea after ‘direct talks’ between Williams and Arteta.

The Spaniard looks poised to leave Athletic Bilbao. He has a tempting release clause worth £50 million and appears an attractive prospect for the Gunners, who need more firepower in the final 3rd.

Top class

Williams was a leading target for Arsenal and Barcelona last year, but he did not show any intention of leaving his boyhood club. The scenario could be different this summer. The 22-year-old may have ambitions to pursue a bigger challenge to win trophies. Arsenal would provide a perfect platform for the Spaniard to do so.

The Gunners have finished runners-up for the Premier League title in the last 2 years and are set for a similar finish this campaign. However, there has been plenty of progress made and they recently reached the Champions League semi-final against the odds after beating Real Madrid by a stunning 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Arsenal have a consistent performer on the right wing in Bukayo Saka, but they have lacked the same from the opposite flank. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have had their high moments but there have been several disappointing displays between them. The Gunners are open to selling the former for above £50 million.

Williams would be a good upgrade on the Brazilian ace. He is comfortable playing from the right and left wing. He possesses quick dribbling skills like Martinelli, but has been more consistent when it comes to his decision-making in and around the box. He could make the left wing position his own at the Gunners.

Arsenal could be reluctant to trigger the winger’s buy-out clause due to concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules. A transfer could depend on whether Bilbao are prepared to accept staggered payments over multiple seasons. Williams’ wage demands could also determine whether the Gunners sign him or not.