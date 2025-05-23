Man Utd to revive interest in signing Bologna star Dan Ndoye

Manchester United are reportedly planning to revive interest in signing Bologna forward Dan Ndoye, as per a recent Italian report.

Having moved to Renato Dall’Ara Stadium from Swiss side Basel ahead of last season, the 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A, helping his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five.

After impressing in Italy’s top flight, Ndoye earned a call-up to Switzerland’s squad for last summer’s European Championship, where he played a key role in helping his country reach the quarterfinals.

Although the Rossoblu are unlikely to be able to qualify for the Champions League again this season, Ndoye has been in excellent form, making 15 goal contributions in all competitions.

Moreover, he has guided his team to win the Coppa Italia by scoring the winner against AC Milan in the final. So, Bologna are set to play in Europe again next term.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via Sport Witness), Man Utd were interested in signing Ndoye following his eye-catching displays for club and country last year, but Bologna didn’t allow his departure.

Ndoye to Man Utd

Still, the Red Devils remain keen on signing him and are ready to move this summer. The Italian side are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £34m with his current contract set to run until 2027.

However, the report claim that United aren’t the only club interested in him as Juventus are in this race as well and have been monitoring his performances before making a potential swoop.

Ndoye previously spent time with Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport and they are owned by INEOS, who recently purchased a minority stake at Man Utd. Therefore, this connection could help United beat Juventus in this race.

Ndoye is a hardworking wide forward and is comfortable on either flank. He isn’t a prolific forward, but his physicality and speed are the highlight of his game.

Man Utd lack physicality in their squad, so he could be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.