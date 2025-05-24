Liverpool
Liverpool looking to trump Manchester United to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche
Liverpool managed to lock in Mohamed Salah to a new contract until June 2027 but have to keep scouring the transfer market for his replacement considering he will be 33 next month. Though the club could acquire a couple of forwards this year to ease the pressure off the Egyptian, a right winger’s signing to ensure a like-for-like fill-in remains a practical solution.
According to French source L’Equipe, Liverpool are interested in signing AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season and has been lauded as one of the best talents in Ligue 1 in recent years with Manchester United also keen on his signing.
Monaco would entertain offers close to £50 million for the Frenchman, whose desire is to make a domestic switch and join Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians can easily afford to match his asking price but Akliaouche’s employers would prefer selling him to a club overseas, therefore providing Liverpool and Man United with an edge in their pursuit of the right winger.
Liverpool best placed to sign Akliaouche
Given that Manchester United will not be playing continental football next season, Ruben Amorim will have a measly budget for the summer unless the Red Devils can sell some players. That would likely mean that the Portuguese looks to spend on players with better track records under their belts as opposed to Maghnes Akliaouche, who is still an up and coming talent.
On the other hand, Liverpool are looking for a younger replacement for one of their best players. While Akliaouche will not play regular football on Merseyside from the word go, he will have the chance to be mentored by Mohamed Salah before eventually receiving a starring role in the team some weeks down the line.
The Reds also have a very exciting sporting project in the works with a good balance of youth and experience, thus promising to be a great destination for Akliouche if Monaco block his road to Paris Saint-Germain. It will be interesting to see what comes of the exciting Frenchman’s future with Liverpool arguably the favourites to complete his signing.
