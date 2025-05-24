Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, as per Caught Offside.

Despite spending very little in the last summer window, Arne Slot has managed to guide the Merseyside club to win the Premier League trophy this campaign.

However, it has been suggested that the Reds will splash the cash this summer to maintain their level. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave for free, Slot’s side are closing in on a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong to replace the Englishman.

Liverpool also want a new left-back following Andy Robertson’s average displays this season and are said to be keen on signing AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. They were reportedly planning to purchase Dean Huijsen from the Cherries, but have lost the race to Real Madrid.

Furthermore, the Reds want a new attacking midfielder and are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who could leave BayArena this summer.

With Luis Diaz linked with a move away from the club, Liverpool are seemingly willing to hire a new left-sided forward in case the Colombian eventually leaves.

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are interested in signing Gordon and could make a concrete approach during the off-season.

Diaz was linked with a move away last summer, and Liverpool were reportedly planning to hire the Magpies star to replace the South American. But he eventually stayed at Anfield, and Gordon also remained at Newcastle.

The report say that the Englishman’s recent impressive performances haven’t just attracted Liverpool’s attention, as Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on purchasing him.

Gordon is happy at St James’ Park, and Newcastle might not be desperate to sell him unless they need to raise funds to bolster other positions. If that situation arises, Eddie Howe’s side would be open to letting him leave for at least £71m.

Arsenal want to bolster the left flank by signing a new forward and have been linked with a few names ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Gordon has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to purchase him.