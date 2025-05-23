Man Utd eye move to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having wasted a huge amount of money over the last decade, the Red Devils now find themselves in financial difficulties. As a result, they have been making staff redundant to cut costs.

Following United’s failure to qualify for European football next season, they have been hit hard financially and aren’t in a position to turn the situation around by signing world-class superstars.

Therefore, they may have to hire affordable players to help Ruben Amorim rebuild the squad. Signing a new striker is reportedly a priority, and Man Utd are looking to purchase Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Moreover, Amorim wants a new No.10, and the Old Trafford club are said to be interested in Rayan Chekri, who is set to be available for a low fee this summer as his existing deal with Lyon will expire next year.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are also weighing up a swoop for a new midfielder following Casemiro’s poor performances in recent years and have earmarked Rios as a serious option.

Rios to Man Utd

The Colombian’s current contract will run until 2028, but Palmeiras are ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £20m this summer. United are also interested in Ederson of Atalanta, but signing him won’t be easy as La Dea don’t allow their star man to leave for cheap.

The South American is a hardworking, dynamic midfielder and could be an ideal option to play in Amorim’s high-intensity style of football. He has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in taking set pieces.

The midfielder has been a regular member of the Colombian national team and helped his country reach the final of the Copa America last summer.

Rios is a talented player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Man Utd. However, considering he doesn’t have much experience of European football, he may take time to settle down in his new surroundings should he move to Old Trafford this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually decide to purchase him to bolster the midfield department.