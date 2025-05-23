Arsenal hold talks over moves for Rodrygo and Ademola Lookman

Arsenal are on the hunt for at least one new attackers this summer and Sporting Director Andrea Berta is exploring moves for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are preparing for what promises to be an ambitious transfer window after missing out on the Premier League title and finishing the season without silverware. Reports suggest they’ve already reached an agreement to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while efforts are ongoing to strengthen other crucial areas of the squad, with multiple players currently being targeted for potential moves.

In attack, Plettenberg reports that Arsenal are actively pursuing the signing of a new winger this summer with Berta believed to be ‘very active’ in talks with various targets.

The Sky German journalist says Rodrygo and Lookman are on his radar and the Gunners chief has already held talks with the agents and respective clubs over possible deals.

It appears the North London club are eyeing an audacious swoop for Madrid star Rodrygo as the German transfer expert adds that the Brazilian international is ‘highly rated’ at the Emirates.

They have also identified Nigerian forward and former African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman as a possible target due to his ability to play across several positions across the frontline, as per the report.

Rodrygo is valued at €100m (£84m) by Transfermarkt so Madrid are expected to demand a sizeable fee to cash in. Lookman is the cheaper option at €60m (£50m) and he may also demand lower wages compared to Rodrygo.

Attacking reinforcement

Expectations heading into the current campaign were centred around a potential Premier League triumph, particularly after last season’s strong run where they narrowly missed out on the title.

That long-awaited league crown will now have to wait, as they finished second behind Liverpool—marking a third straight season of ending up as runners-up.

Nonetheless, Arsenal’s Champions League journey, which ended in a semi-final exit to Paris Saint-Germain, underlined a clear message: with greater depth and quality in the squad, Mikel Arteta is capable of guiding the North London club to major silverware.

With Zubimendi reportedly set to arrive, Arsenal’s aggressive approach in the transfer market under newly appointed sporting director Berta is clear.

Rodrygo and Lookman have both emerged as strong attacking options, racking up a combined 50 goal contributions this season. However, signing both would require a significant financial package, making a move for just one the more realistic option.

It’ll be interesting to see if either of the attacking duo end up joining Arsenal this summer as the Londoners look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.