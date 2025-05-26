Everton plot audacious swoop to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak

Everton are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Following the Friedkin Group takeover of the club in December, the Toffees will embark on an ambitious transfer window to bolster key positions in the squad.

Relegation fears at the beginning of the season were diminished after David Moyes took over the club, with a 13th-place finish now secured. The club will now need to build on that in the summer to fight for a potential top-10 finish next season.

According to Jacobs, Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Liverpool’s Scottish winger Doak to bolster the club’s attack next season.

The report adds that head coach Moyes is pushing for the 19-year-old’s transfer, and the Reds are open to letting him leave with a £30m valuation placed on the youngster.

The report adds that the Merseyside club have also held talks with Ipswich Town’s forward Liam Delap and is pushing to complete a deal before the U21 Euros.

Jacobs adds that the club’s pursuit of both players underscores the Friedkin Group’s aim to reduce Everton’s squad’s average age.

Doak to Everton

Since moving to Liverpool from Celtic in 2022, Doak has been one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

The six-cap Scotland international became the sixth youngest player to play for Liverpool after debuting as a 16-year-old substitute against Derby County in November 2022.

He was a bright spark for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side that missed out on playoff places by just four points.

It now appears that his performances for Boro in the recently concluded EFL Championship campaign have caught the attention of Moyes, who is keen on adding him to his frontline next season.

Despite their form in the second half of the season, Everton have been lacklustre in attack. They only netted 42 goals, the fewest of all the teams in the top 17. Only the relegated Leicester City (33), Ipswich Town (35), and Southampton (25) have scored fewer goals than the Toffees.

Hence, a move for Doak as part of an attacking reinforcement in the summer makes sense, but the £30m fee for the 19-year-old seems a bit steep.