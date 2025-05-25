Alejandro Garnacho eyeing surprise move to Arsenal



According to TBR Football, the representatives of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho have contacted Arsenal regarding a potential summer transfer.

Garnacho has fallen out-of-favour under manager Ruben Amorim, and David Ornstein reported yesterday that the Argentine has been told to find a new club during the next transfer window.

TBR Football now claim that the player’s agents have opened talks with Arsenal to discuss a potential move to North London. The Gunners are looking to sign a new winger and Garnacho could now emerge as a shock target.

United could be willing to offload Garnacho for around £51 million, as per the report. Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also mentioned as admirers of the attacker. Garnacho was previously a youth player at Atletico.

Possible deal

Arsenal have struggled to find a consistent performer from the left wing department. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have had stand-out performances, but there have been plenty of average displays in between.

Manager Mikel Arteta may want a regular starter in the role next season. The Gunners seem open to parting ways with Martinelli if they receive more than £50 million during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Garnacho would be a good acquisition for Arsenal due to his Premier League experience and high ceiling. He has yet to reach his full potential and could do so at Arsenal with a guaranteed starting role in future.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his high intensity and pace on the counter-attack. He needs to work on his finishing, but Arsenal could be tempted to sign him as he has the prime years of his career ahead of him.

The big question mark remains whether United would negotiate with the Gunners. The Red Devils could resist the prospect of selling one of their best academy graduates to an arch-rival and may prefer to sell abroad.

A deal won’t be straightforward even if Arsenal make an offer. The Gunners also seem to have other targets in mind. Sporting director Andrea Berta has spoken with the representatives of Nico Williams and Rafael Leao.

As things stand, Garnacho is more likely to move abroad rather than staying in the Premier League.