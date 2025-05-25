Chelsea interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace early in the summer

Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League to secure a berth in next season’s Champions League. The season is not yet over for the Blues, however, as they take on Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday and then have only a fortnight until the Club World Cup in the United States.

It is going to be a busy summer for Enzo Maresca’s men on the field and he would hope that the club is also as productive in the transfer market. That being said, the Italian would ideally like to revamp his squad prior to the trip across the Atlantic in June and a central defender’s signing is expected to be on top of his list of priorities.

Football Insider has reported that Chelsea are set to accelerate their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and want to close out a deal for the player as soon as they can. The 24-year-old is thought to have played his final game for the Eagles amid expectation that he will switch clubs ahead of next season as he enters the last year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea move imminent

Marc Guehi’s transfer to Chelsea might only be a matter of time now that the Premier League season has ended. While Crystal Palace are likely to stay firm on their demand of close to £70 million for the Englishman, his former club could yet seal a transfer given his history at Cobham in the initial phases of his career and his rating as one of the division’s best centre backs.

Earlier on, it was also understood that Guehi would prefer staying in London, thereby bolstering Chelsea’s hopes of signing him over the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United. His wages are unlikely to be much of a problem either, so all things point towards the Blues and the Eagles officially commencing talks over the player’s transfer in the very near future.

With Guehi very likely to sign and potentially Victor Osimhen also coming in from Napoli in the coming weeks, Chelsea would have rebuilt their first-team squad reasonably well ahead of the Club World Cup, after which they will have another month to make further reinforcements before the new Premier League campaign gets underway in August.