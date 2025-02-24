Marc Guehi ‘open’ to Chelsea move this summer as he prefers staying in London

Chelsea fell to defeat for a third time in their previous five Premier League matches as Aston Villa earned a late win against them, courtesy of Marco Asensio’s brace. The result means the Blues have dropped to seventh place in the league standings and have conceded 36 goals in their 26 outings in the competition so far, with the last few weeks particularly exposing numerous frailties.

While an offensive rebuild is anyways on the cards for the summer, Enzo Maresca is understood to have made a centre back’s signing his priority too. Chelsea’s summer signings have not lived up to expectations this season and with every passing game, it is becoming apparent that they require a better backline. One of their primary targets ahead of next year is Marc Guehi.

Ben Jacobs has reported on GiveMeSport that the Crystal Palace defender is ‘open’ to joining Chelsea, his boyhood club in the summer. Though numerous English sides are also keen on his services, Guehi is inclined towards staying in London, thereby bolstering Maresca’s hopes of landing his preferred target in a possible £75 million deal once the ongoing season ends.

Guehi to Chelsea a matter of time

Besides Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been pulled into the transfer race for Marc Guehi in recent times. However, the Blues are best placed to meet Crystal Palace’s asking price and thanks to his history in their academy, the 24-year-old is also likely to consider their offer prior to anyone else’s, especially their London rivals.

He is a homegrown talent for the Pensioners and has emerged as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, along with being a regular member of England’s squad too. At Chelsea, unlike at Arsenal or Spurs, there will also be lesser competition for a starting role, so regular game time will not be a concern for the player either.

With Chelsea well-positioned to acquire him in the summer, they could kickstart negotiations with Palace immediately once the season ends. The Eagles might also negotiate their asking price if Guehi’s preference is clear given that he will be in the final 12 months of his deal at Selhurst Park and has not indicated at wanting to renew his stay in South London.