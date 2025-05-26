Manchester United keen on signing Emiliano Martinez to replace Andre Onana

Manchester United finished a season to forget with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa, courtesy of second half goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen. While the result means little in the grand scheme of things, it does seem as if Ruben Amorim has already begun sidelining the players he does not deem suitable for his long-term plans at the club.

Alejandro Garnacho has already been told to find a new club, whereas Andre Onana was also left on the bench. The goalkeeper’s exclusion was far from a surprise given his disappointing form and less than two years since joining from Inter Milan, he is part of a lengthy list of players the Red Devils would like to get rid of during the summer.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United have already identified Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez as a potential replacement for Onana. The 32-year-old seems to have played his last game for the Clarets and is expected to leave for newer beginnings with Amorim’s side expected to test the waters over his transfer, which is likely to cost around £40 million.

Martinez a good buy for Man United

Emiliano Martinez would be a solid purchase for Manchester United if they can secure his services within £40 million. The 32-year-old is not the youngest of players but considering his position and qualities, he can continue to play at the top level in the medium-term, hence making him a decent signing until the Red Devils can find a more long-term choice.

He has been superb for Argentina and Aston Villa in recent years, being commended especially for his excellent reflexes, ability to read shots and come for crosses into the box as well as a fairly decent capacity to distribute the ball from the back. Martinez is also regarded as a specialist in thwarting penalties, which will be an added bonus for the Red Devils.

With Aston Villa having missed out on the Champions League, a lack of European football might also not be a hindrance in Martinez’s decision-making. However, it remains to be seen if he prefers spending the last years of his career playing at the elite level or if he is more inclined towards accepting a lucrative deal from the Middle East in what may be his last significant switch.