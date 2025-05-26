Liverpool
Liverpool agree terms to sign Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez
Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms with AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Despite winning the Premier League title this season, the Reds have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market to bolster the squad further this summer.
It is important to mention that the Merseyside club didn’t spend much money in the last two transfer windows despite appointing Arne Slot as the new manager. Still, he has managed to help them become the English champions.
Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave for free, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace the Englishman.
Moreover, Slot is eager to bolster the attacking midfield position, and the Anfield club have been working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz, with the player ready to join.
Kerkez to Liverpool
Now, Romano states that Liverpool are also keen on signing a new left-back and have already agreed on personal terms with Kerkez. The Reds have already been in contact with the Cherries over this deal, and negotiations have reached an ‘advanced’ level. Liverpool will continue talks with the South Coast side over this deal this week.
Kerkez is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and has three years left in his current deal. So, Bournemouth are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.
Richard Hughes signed the Hungarian during his time as technical director at Vitality Stadium. Now, he is willing to bring him to Anfield as a potential long-term successor to Andy Robertson.
Kerkez displayed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign after joining from AZ Alkmaar, but has taken his game to a new level this season.
In 38 Premier League appearances, he has scored twice and registered five assists, keeping nine clean sheets. Moreover, the defender has helped his side finish in the top half of the table.
He is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, Kerkez would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.
