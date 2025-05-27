Man Utd hold talks to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have struggled with goal-scoring problems this season, netting only 44 times in the Premier League. Only three relegated teams and Everton have scored fewer than them.

Ruben Amorim’s side’s XG is 54.33, so it is clear that their attackers have found it difficult to convert chances this season. Therefore, the Portuguese boss has prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Antony were sent out on loan and are likely to be sold permanently this summer. Moreover, Amorim is said to be ready to let Alejandro Garnacho leave, while Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club.

Man Utd are closing in on a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers after agreeing personal terms with him. Moreover, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

Now, Jacobs says that United are also interested in signing a left-sided forward and have identified Mbeumo as a serious target, having been impressed by his performances this season.

Amorim’s side have already held talks with the player to persuade him to join, while the Bees are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £50m. The Cameroonian’s existing deal at Gtech Community Stadium will expire at the end of next season, but there is an option to extend his deal for a year further.

Mbeumo has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League this season, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances. He has even helped his side finish in the top half of the table.

The 25-year-old is currently at the right time in his career to take the next step, and having struggled this season, United need a Premier League proven player like him to rebuild quickly under Amorim.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service this summer to bolster the attacking department.