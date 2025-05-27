Man Utd eyeing free transfer deal for Nelson Semedo



According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are interested in signing right-back Nelson Semedo once his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers expires this summer.

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer transfer window despite their failure to qualify for European football next season. The club are poised to land Matheus Cunha from Wolves. His release clause worth £62.5 million will be paid in three instalments.

It is now reported that the Mancunian giants could sign another Wolves player alongside Cunha. Semedo will be available as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. He is seen as a potential option to reinforce the right wing-back department.

Unlikely deal

Semedo signed for the Midlands outfit from Barcelona in 2020. He had a slow start to his Premier League career with Wolves but has been a key player for the club over the past few years. His decision to move on represents a big blow for Wolves.

We still don’t see United making an approach for his services. The club are well covered in the right wing-back department. They already have Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo, who can operate from the position.

Amad has impressed with his goal contributions from the role. In Mazraoui and Dalot, United have two quality players with strong defensive attributes. We believe United don’t need another personnel in the department. They could pass up the opportunity to sign the Semedo on a Bosman deal in July.

The focus could instead be on bolstering the attack further. The club are set to land Cunha from Wolves and the next priority could be a wide player. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo would be a quality acquisition. Talks have been held, as per Ben Jacobs.

The Cameroon international had a fantastic league campaign with 20 goals and 8 assists to his name. At 25, he is just in the prime of his playing career and would represent a superb signing. The Bees could sanction his exit for £50 million.

The arrival of Mbeumo alongside Cunha could coincide with a big-money exit. Alejandro Garnacho looks a strong candidate to move on. He has been told to find a new club by manager Ruben Amorim and was not part of the squad against Aston Villa.