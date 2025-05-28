Man Utd battling with Arsenal to sign PSG star Lee Kang-in

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Lee Kang-in, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the South Korean’s displays for Mallorca, Les Parisiens decided to hire him a couple of years ago. However, upon moving to Parc des Princes Stadium, he has found it difficult to break into Luis Enrique’s starting eleven.

Although the French giants have been excellent this season, winning the domestic treble and reaching the final of the Champions League, Lee has made only 23 starts in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Despite the 24-year-old’s reduced role at PSG, he has showcased his qualities this season, making 12 goal contributions in all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Lee’s existing deal with Enrique’s side will run until 2028, but they are still willing to hand him a fresh term. However, the player has rejected an opportunity to extend his deal as he wants to play regularly.

Man Utd want another No.10 after closing in on a deal to sign Matheus Cunha and have made a move to sign the former Mallorca star by taking advantage of his current situation.

Battle

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Arsenal are also in this race and have made contact over this deal. Furthermore, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest are also plotting a swoop for him.

Lee is a left-footed, technically gifted right-sided forward, but is also efficient in the attacking midfield position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role in a flat midfield three.

United reportedly want a new left-sided No.10 for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, and the South Korean international would be an ideal option should they hire him.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is seemingly planning to sign a new CAM to support Martin Odegaard, and Lee would be a shrewd acquisition.

The 24-year-old, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and possesses high potential. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the Gunners eventually manage to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.