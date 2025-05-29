Arsenal want to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are interested in signing one of Serie A’s leading forwards.

The London giants are preparing for a busy summer transfer window. They are expected to make multiple signings.

The Gunners have already reached an agreement to land Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The focus could now be on bolstering the attacking department.

Caught Offside claim that the Gunners are weighing up a move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian ace has the ability to play on either winger or as a second striker.

His versatility has caught the eye of Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of his qualities. Atalanta have set an asking price of £50 million and may not negotiate.

Quality player

Lookman was previously in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City. The 27-year-old did not make a significant contribution at any of those clubs. However, he has transformed his fortunes since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022.

The attacker helped Atalanta win their first major trophy in 61 years after his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last year. He has continued to impress for the Bergamo outfit with regular goal contributions.

Lookman registered 20 goals and 7 assists in the recently concluded campaign and could now pursue a new challenge. Arsenal are keen on bolstering the wide attacking department and may consider a move for the Charlton Athletic graduate.

The Nigerian star has good dribbling skills and can shoot comfortably with either foot. He also possesses a solid work rate and would fit into manager Mikel Arteta high-pressing playing style. However, the price tag could be a stumbling block.

The forward will turn 28 in October this year. £50 million would represent a huge outlay on a player at his age. Lookman would be a good acquisition for Arsenal, but we won’t be surprised if the club seek a discount on the reported price tag.

Lookman is not the only player on their radar. The Gunners are also keen on landing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, who could be signed on the cheap. He is available on a free transfer with his contract expiring at the end of June.