Liverpool keen on signing Man Utd target Maghnes Akliouche

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United target and AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Ligue 1 side’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2021 before establishing himself as a key player in recent campaigns.

He showcased glimpses of his qualities last term but took his game to a new level in the recently concluded campaign. In 43 appearances in all competitions, the Frenchman scored seven goals and notched up 12 assists.

He even guided his side to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the French top flight. Moreover, he helped France win the Silver Medal in the Olympics last summer.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Akliouche has a very high possibility of leaving Stade Louis II this summer, and Monaco want at least £50m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Battle

Liverpool are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing him and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. The player might even be tempted to move to Anfield.

However, Man Utd are also interested in him and have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Monaco before making a potential swoop. Moreover, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur are also plotting a move for him.

Paris Saint-Germain have monitored his development closely this season, but Monaco want to sell him abroad, so the Premier League should be his most likely destination.

Akliouche is a left-footed right-sided forward and is also comfortable in the CAM role. So, his versatility would be a great asset for any club.

However, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Florian Wirtz to bolster the No.10 position, while they already have Salah. Therefore, the Monaco star would struggle to find regular first-team football should he join the Merseyside club.

On the other hand, United are looking to revamp the attack and are exploring the possibility of hiring a right-sided CAM to help Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Akliouche would be an ideal option for this role, so he would be better off joining Man Utd over Liverpool should he eventually leave Monaco during the off-season.