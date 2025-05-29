Manchester United planning Bryan Mbeumo and Liam Delap signings after Matheus Cunha

Manchester United will be rebuilding their squad during the summer and the first of possibly numerous signings is expected to be Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. A deal is almost in place for the Brazilian international with the two clubs in concern only waiting to reach an agreement regarding the payment terms of his £62.5 million release clause.

Once Cunha is signed, it is expected that Ruben Amorim will look for a couple of more offensive acquisitions and according to GiveMeSport, Man United are keen on signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap. The duo had very good seasons in 2024/25 as the former bagged 20 league goals and the latter scored 12 times in the top flight.

Mbeumo is about to enter the last year of his contract at Brentford, so they will need to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026 unless they can tie him down to a new deal. The Cameroonian international has not release clause is valued at £60 million by Brentford, whereas Delap’s purchase will be a bit more straightforward due to a £30 million buyout fee.

Sales vital for United before new purchases

Manchester United have had their worst season in the 21st century in the Premier League and also lost the Europa League final. Therefore, they are not expected to earn decent money for their on-field performances, while off the field too, the club’s finances are in a delicate situation, hence requiring them to make some sales before buying more players apart from Matheus Cunha.

That said, a lack of European football could also be a huge deterrent for the Red Devils as both, Bryan Mbeumo and Liam Delap, have a lengthy list of suitors, most of which are playing in the continental competitions. And amid all the troubled waters the club finds itself in, getting rid of the deadweight is already proving to be challenging due to underperforming players getting overpaid.

It will be an interesting couple of months for Manchester United in the transfer market, although it is fair to say that to make newer signings, they would need to part company with a number of players from their squad first.