Man Utd plan to reignite interest in duo after Delap blow



According to Givemesport, Manchester United plan to reignite their interest in signing Randal Kolo Muani or Jean-Philippe Mateta after missing out on Liam Delap.

The Red Devils recently suffered a big setback with Liam preferring to join Chelsea. The club’s hierarchy were in contact with the Englishman, but he opted to move to London with the Blues.

United must now seek a potential alternative in the transfer market, and Givemesport claim that the club are ready to look into the possibility of landing either Muani or Mateta this summer.

Muani was on United’s radar at the start of the year before he signed for Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. The Bianconeri are yet to negotiate a permanent deal. He could be signed for £35 million.

Mateta has vast Premier League experience with Crystal Palace, but he could also be on the move with his contract expiring next summer. It could take a package of £40 million to secure his services.

Mateta would fit better

Delap had a wonderful breakthrough campaign at Ipswich with 12 league goals and he should only get better with age and experience. United were in a good position to sign him earlier this month, but their failure to qualify for European football has contributed to Delap choosing Chelsea, who are in the Champions League next season.

Muani has now been mentioned as a potential target for United. He registered 8 goals and 2 assists from 19 appearances for the Bianconeri, but the majority of his goal contributions came in the first 3 matches (5). His form nosedived during the back end of the campaign which has forced the Bianconeri to rethink about a permanent deal.

We believe Muani could struggle to cope with the physicality and high intensity of the Premier League and may need more time to adapt. On the contrary, Mateta has proven his credentials in the English top-flight over the past 2 years in particular. He has averaged 15 goals in the last two seasons and should score more for the Red Devils.

United are about to sign Matheus Cunha to add extra creativity in the squad. Mateta could hit the 20-goal mark if he were to join the Red Devils. It makes more sense to pursue a deal for the Frenchman over Muani during the upcoming transfer window.