Man Utd plot swoop to sign Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Manchester United have indicated interest in signing Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as a potential replacement for Andre Onana this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Lille’s famous academy before establishing himself as part of the first team fold in 2022 after two loan spells at Valenciennes FC in the French third division.

This season, he played a pivotal role in the club’s Europa League qualification, featuring in all 34 Ligue 1 games and keeping 11 clean sheets. It’s no surprise that his performances, which earned him the UNFP Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award, have piqued the interest of several clubs, including United, who are looking to bolster their squad next season.

As per CaughtOffside, the Red Devils have indicated interest in the Frenchman and are plotting a possible swoop for his transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The report adds that Man United have earmarked the 6ft 2in shot-stopper as a potential replacement for the under-fire first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who could depart the club this summer after two seasons.

However, the Europa League finalists face stern competition for Chevalier’s signature, as CaughtOffside claims that Premier League rivals Aston Villa have made a £40m offer to trump the Red Devils.

Upgrade

Onana arrived at United with a lot of promise following his big-money move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. He has occasionally made impressive saves, notably his double reflex against Crystal Palace to deny Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr and a point-blank stop against Ipswich Town to deny Liam Delap, both saves of which have been nominated for the Premier League Save of the Season.

However, his occasional howlers have been the hallmark of his Manchester United career so far, with numerous match-losing, points-dropping mistakes that have cost his team.

It’s not surprising that the club are set to move on to other reliable options, with Lille’s Chevalier, who has been the best shot-stopper in France and one of the best in Europe this season, being eyed.

Villa appear to be making more concrete efforts, having submitted a £40m offer. The club will now need to be more proactive to stand any chance of trumping the Birmingham-based outfit to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.