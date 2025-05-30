Who Will Reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 Final? Predictions and Key Match Factors

With the Nations League Finals nearing in June, there are a lot of assumptions and differing expert predictions on possible winners. 3 out of 4 qualified teams have won UNL at least once in their career, meanwhile Germany was only able to reach eighth place in the 2020/21 season and made its way to the final stage this year for the first time. Experts are now betting heavily on Germany — Unibet, Paripesa, and 1xBet rate their victory the highest (odds ranging from 2.63 to 2.83). For those interested in placing a bet, here the list of best betting sites in Uganda includes top platforms offering similar options. Let’s take a look at all the finals’ participants and compare their chances.

France vs. Spain

To reach the UNL finals, the French team has previously eliminated Croatia 5-4 on penalties, winning the match with a score 2-0. An entire team had put lots of effort into the victory: Mike Maignan made two saves, meanwhile Dayot Upamecano scored the winning spot kick. Considering that France had at least 22 chances during the game, while their opponent created none (partially thanks to the Les Bleus’ pressure), Deschamp’s squad might use similar tactic to score first – according to Caesars Sportsbook, the odds of this happening are estimated to +190. Predicted XI – 4-3-3.

Besides that, France added even more skilled players into the lineup for the final matches, such as Aurelien Tchouameni (who committed 3 fouls and made 4 shots in the latest 5 matches) and Killian Mbappe (centerpiece in attack and the team’s captain recalled specifically to lead the squad during Nations League), which may play a prominent role in the possible victory: this caused a spike in the odds a couple days ago.

At the same time, Spain is considered as one of the best squads in the UEFA Ranking. The Spanish team won Euro-2024, showed the greatest performance during UNL 2022/23, and recently beat the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties before the Nations League semi-finals. Upcoming lineup also gives the squad more potential, since Joan Garcia and Ferran Torres are now omitted and Isco has returned particularly for the final competition.

As we know, Spain has some defense problems, and France might take advantage of that, having Theo Hernandez as a left-back player. Yet, the Spanish team will most likely lead the competition – the odds for that are estimated to +175 on BetRivers.

Germany vs. Portugal

Recently, the German team went through a lot of changes with its lineup changing drastically. Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer along with Ilkay Gundogan had to retire, but soon enough, the forward of ‘Mainz’ Jonathan Burkardt joined the squad. Angelo Stiller and Antonio Rudiger, who played big roles in Germany’s previous victories are still injured. Taking it into account, the predicted XI will most likely be 4-2-3-1.

This might be a problem, since Portugal got no injury issues at the time and all the players are completely fit. The predicted XI for Portugal are the same, yet, its key players, such as Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot and Joao Neves might have a huge impact on the entire match.

Since Germany won the last five matches against Portugal and did not lose a few of its recent games in a row, the odds for Julian Nagelsmann’s team to succeed again are reasonable: -115, according to Draftkings. Portugal’s victory are estimated by +285 at the same sportsbook. Both teams are predicted to score, and the odds for a draw is set at +245.