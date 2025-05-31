Tottenham prepare offer to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Tottenham are plotting a swoop to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer but face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old played an instrumental role in Palace’s historic Premier League campaign, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions, including the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

He has arguably been one of the league’s best attacking outlets in recent seasons, and several clubs, including Tottenham, have now lined up to sign him.

However, Palace are reluctant to let him leave, as TEAMtalk claims that the South London club have opened talks to extend his contract as they look to rebuff approaches from Spurs. Eze’s current contract includes a £68m release clause, but the Eagles are trying to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Despite Palace’s determination to keep Eze, Tottenham remain keen on a swoop for the 10-cap England international this summer, as per the report.

TEAMtalk adds that the North London club are set to trigger Eze’s £68m release clause or they may opt to temp the Eagles with a player-plus-cash offer.

Midfield reinforcement

Spurs must act swiftly to avoid a bidding war, as the report adds that the attacking-midfielder is also of keen interest to Arsenal and Manchester United, while the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Eze has grown leaps and bounds since moving to Selhurst Park from Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2020. He has been one of the most creative players in the league, and his performances have been key in helping Palace avoid the drop.

It’s no surprise Tottenham have joined the race for his signature to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s midfield ranks next season.

His potential addition would undoubtedly improve the Aussie manager’s team cohesion and attacking output, as his creativity, passing, link-up play, and a keen eye for goal make him an archetypal player to excel in his system.

While reports indicate Palace are keen to extend his contract, Tottenham’s Champions League qualification presents an attractive proposition for the player.

Even if Eze decides to leave, Tottenham will need to fend off interest from the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and a host of other clubs if they want to land the in-demand midfielder.