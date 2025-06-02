Arsenal ‘accelerating’ efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Arsenal are accelerating efforts to complete the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

Attacking reinforcement is high on Arsenal’s agenda this summer, particularly in the centre-forward role. Recent reports have linked several options, including those of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and also Leipzig’s Sesko.

It appears the club have decided on Sesko as the preferred choice, as Tuttojuve claims that the Slovenian international is the North London club’s No.1 option to bolster their attack next season.

The report adds that Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, is now accelerating efforts to secure the transfer of the 6ft 4in forward in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

After netting 21 goals and providing six assists in the recently concluded season, the Italian outlet adds that Sesko’s profile is considered the perfect fit to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Sesko had strong links with Arsenal during last summer’s transfer window before ultimately deciding to extend his stay at the Red Bull Arena with a new five-year contract. With the Bundesliga side holding the upper hand in negotiations, the Gunners will be counting on Berta’s expertise to land the 22-year-old, who is valued at €65m (£54m) by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal accelerate Sesko pursuit

The impact a prolific, natural centre-forward could’ve had on Arsenal’s just-concluded campaign cannot be overstated.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz saw Arteta utilise Mikel Merino in the unfamiliar No. 9 role for most of the second half of the season.

The club are now moving with intent to ensure a new recognisable forward is added to Arteta’s attacking ranks as they chase major honours next season.

Sesko, who has been linked with the Gunners in recent seasons, fits the bill of the kind of striker to fill that missing puzzle the team has lacked in attack.

He brings a full skill set—blending aerial dominance, pace, creativity, physical presence, and, above all, clinical finishing—making him not only an ideal fit for Arsenal but also well-suited to the tenacity of English top-flight football.

With Tuttojuve reporting that Berta is pushing to finalise the deal, Gunners fans will be optimistic an agreement is reached in time to join the team for pre-season.