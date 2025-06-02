Man Utd battling with West Ham & Everton to sign Mitrovic

Manchester United are reportedly battling with West Ham United and Everton over a deal to sign Al-Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement more than a decade ago, the Red Devils haven’t been able to win the Premier League title. Still, they were managing to attract top-level players, although most of them turned out to be flops.

However, they endured a steep downfall in the last couple of seasons, as after finishing eighth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign, they ended the recently concluded season in the 15th position.

Having wasted a huge amount of money over the last decade, Man Utd have reportedly found themselves in financial difficulties. Since they won’t be participating in any European competitions next season, this situation represents an even bigger blow from a financial perspective.

Therefore, they have been forced to explore cheaper options to bolster the squad. Ruben Amorim is keen on signing a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund’s woeful displays last term, and United prioritised purchasing Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town.

However, he has rejected a move to Old Trafford to join Chelsea. So, they have been forced to explore alternative options, and reporting on talkSPORT, Jacobs says that Man Utd have earmarked Mitrovic as a serious option.

Battle

United’s dream target to reinforce the attack is Viktor Gyokeres, but he might not want to join as they won’t be able to offer him Champions League football. Moreover, they don’t have the financial resources to seal the deal unless they raise funds by selling stars.

Mitrovic is expected to leave Al-Hilal this summer as they are planning to hire Victor Osimhen, who is prepared to move to Saudi Arabia. They want a fee of around £40m for him, and he is ready to take a pay cut to return to the Premier League.

However, West Ham and Everton are also interested in him, so purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club.

The Serbian joined Al-Hilal following a promising campaign in the Premier League a couple of years ago, and he continued to showcase his productivity in the Middle East.

He is an experienced striker, and it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.