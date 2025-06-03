Man Utd showing ‘strongest’ interest in signing Estupinan

Manchester United are reportedly showing the ‘strongest’ interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Pervis Estupinan, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having endured their worst campaign in the Premier League last term, the Red Devils have been showing signs of intent in the transfer market to bolster the squad and turn the situation around next season.

Goal-scoring was the main issue for Ruben Amorim’s side, so they are prioritising strengthening the frontline. After securing Matheus Cunha’s service from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United have managed to persuade Bryan Mbeumo to join. They will now have to agree on a deal in principle with Brentford to finalise the move.

Now, Fichajes state that despite purchasing Patrick Dorgu in the winter window, Man Utd are still planning to hire a new LWB to bolster the defence.

Since moving to AMEX Stadium from Villarreal back in 2022, the Ecuadorian has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls. The report say that Amorim’s side have registered their interest in signing him, having been impressed by his recent displays.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract with the Seagulls. Therefore, they could be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

Estupinan to Man Utd

Estupinan is an attack-minded fullback, so he can be a useful option for the LWB role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas, and also good in defensive contributions.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Lecce, Dorgu has showcased glimpses of his qualities, but he is very young and needs time to develop his career. On the other hand, considering Luke Shaw’s continuous fitness problems, hiring a new LWB might be the right decision for Man Utd.

Estupinan has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and could be a shrewd acquisition for United should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

However, the Old Trafford club need to sign a new striker and midfielder first before looking at options to reinforce other areas of the squad.