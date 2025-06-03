Chelsea make ‘approach’ to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan in the summer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca guided the club back into the Champions League in his maiden year at Stamford Bridge in addition to winning the Europa Conference League. The Italian’s commendable achievements are set to see him receive a good amount of backing from the board in the transfer and amongst numerous prospective signings, a goalkeeper is expected to be the priority.

According to Caught Offside, the Blues have made an ‘approach’ to sign AC Milan captain and shot-stopper Mike Maignan. The Frenchman is set to enter the final year of his contract at San Siro from July and with no agreement on an extension just yet, Chelsea are looking to capitalise by acquiring one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers on a bargain.

The 29-year-old has had fairly successful career stints at AC Milan and Lille having won the Serie A and Ligue 1, respectively, for both sides. With the Rossoneri not playing on the continental stage, they may be open to parting company with their skipper. Maignan is valued at £21 million on Transfermarkt, a fee that is likely to satisfy Milan with his contractual situation in mind.

Maignan a good addition to the team

Mike Maignan’s experience will be a key factor for Chelsea as they look to better their defensive performances from next season. The AC Milan star has solid reflexes, is brilliant at set-pieces and does well to play out the ball from the back as well. His leadership qualities also help in keeping the backline disciplined and in shape for much of the game.

Enzo Maresca will hope that Chelsea can manage to wrap a deal up for the goalkeeper as soon as possible. With the FIFA Club World Cup due to commence in less than a fortnight, the manager is likely to want at least a couple of reinforcements in the vert near future and Maignan’s signing will be vital considering Robert Sanchez’s poor displays in between the sticks.