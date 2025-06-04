Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Fiorentina centre-forward Moise Kean

Manchester United are preparing a formal offer to sign Fiorentina centre-forward Moise Kean this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it via Tuttojuve.

After coming through the ranks at Juventus, the Italian forward found it challenging to nail down a starting berth at the club. A permanent transfer to Premier League side Everton soon followed in 2019, where he still found difficulty in securing game time.

He was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain the following year before rejoining the Bianconerri on a permanent move in 2023. However, it was at Fiorentina where the Italian-Ivorian forward made his mark, netting 25 goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

His performances since moving to Florence last summer have drawn widespread attention from some clubs across Europe, including United, who are looking to bolster their attack this summer.

Citing Calciomercato.it, Tuttojuve claims that Kean could depart Fiorentina this summer amid growing interest for his signature with Man Utd now preparing a formal offer.

The report adds that the Red Devils have earmarked the Italy international for a possible transfer to Old Trafford and are pondering on triggering his €52m (£43m) release clause to sign him this summer.

Kean is prolific and experienced

Manchester United had one of the most lacklustre attacks in the league during the recently concluded campaign.

They accumulated just 44 goals in 38 Premier League games, the second-fewest of any side outside the relegation zone, with only Everton (42) netting fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side.

Their centre-forward options Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were also poor in front of goal, with both players only able contribute to seven Premier League goals and 17 in all competitions.

The club now seem to be targeting a more clinical presence upfront for next season—and Kean certainly fits the profile, having ended the Serie A campaign as the second-highest scorer.

At 25, the Italian boasts considerable top-level experience from spells at major European clubs.

His potential addition after securing Matheus Cunha and reportedly initiating talks for Bryan Mbeumo, would send a strong message about the club’s intent heading into the new campaign.