Man Utd eye move to hijack Euro giants’ deal to sign Paz

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to hijack Real Madrid’s deal to sign Nico Paz, as per Caught Offside.

Having risen through Los Blancos’ youth system, the 20-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago. However, he struggled to break into recently dismissed manager Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded starting eleven, so the youngster decided to leave ahead of last season to play regularly and develop his career.

Newly promoted Serie A side, Como, hired him, and Paz enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, scoring six goals and registering eight assists. He even helped his side finish in mid-table.

After impressing with the Italian side, the former Real Madrid star has now established himself as a regular member of the Argentina national squad.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Paz’s eye-catching displays for Como have tempted Real Madrid to bring him back, and they have a €8m buy-back clause.

However, the player doesn’t want to return to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu unless he receives the assurance of guaranteed playing time. Considering the number of players Los Blancos currently have in this area, they may find it difficult to guarantee that.

Paz to Man Utd

Man Utd’s scouts have also been impressed by Paz, and the Red Devils could make a concrete approach to hijack Real Madrid’s deal. But, they haven’t made any contact over this deal yet.

The South American is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Como are likely to demand a big fee to sell him to Man Utd.

Paz is a versatile left-footed player, he is comfortable playing on the right flank and in the CAM role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the false nine and midfield position.

He, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can play threading passes between the lines.

Man Utd are looking to revamp the No.10 position for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha and have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

So, perhaps, Man Utd are lining up Paz as an alternative option should they eventually fail to secure Mbeumo’s signature.