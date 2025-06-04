Man Utd in club-to-club talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Brentford over a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have been very busy early on in this transfer window to strengthen the squad, having endured a disappointing campaign last term.

They are prioritising signing new attacking midfielders to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 system. United currently have Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho on their books for this position, but all of them are set to leave in this window.

Amorim’s side have already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he is the option for the left No.10 role. Now, the Portuguese boss is also aiming to reinforce the other side and have identified Mbeumo as the primary option.

It was recently reported that the Cameroonian has been persuaded by the project that was sold to him by the United hierarchy. So, he is ready to move to Old Trafford, rejecting Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, writing on X, Jacobs says that after persuading the 25-year-old to join, Man Utd have started talks with Brentford to finalise the deal. They haven’t made a bid yet, and the Bees want more than £50m to sell him.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

They are even using Cunha’s £62.5m fee as a valuation yardstick. Mbeumo’s current contract with the West London club will expire next summer, but Brentford have an option to extend his deal for a year further, so they aren’t in desperate need to let him leave in this window.

However, the Old Trafford club believe a deal can be done for a lower fee, especially given the Cameroonian international is keen on joining.

United avoided signing Premier League proven players in the last few years, and most of them failed to cope with the physicality of the English top flight.

As a result, Man Utd’s on-field displays went from bad to worse. Therefore, they are now looking to purchase Premier League proven players to accelerate Amorim’s rebuild.

Cunha enjoyed a productive campaign in the last two seasons, while Mbeumo scored 20 goals and registered seven assists last term. Therefore, the pair would definitely reinforce United’s attack should they eventually manage to secure the 25-year-old’s service as well.